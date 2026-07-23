Zidane's new era in France: Announcement date revealed

·5·Sport
Zidane's new era in France: Announcement date revealed

The French Football Federation is expected to officially introduce Zinedine Zidane as the new head coach of the national team next week. According to L'Equipe, the announcement of this historic appointment will be made on July 28.

The 54-year-old specialist will sign a four-year contract with the French national team that will run until 2030. Thus, a new era will begin following Didier Deschamps, who led the team for 14 years.

Official announcement scheduled for July 28

According to the source, the French Football Federation will publicly announce Zidane's appointment on July 28.

A separate press conference with the new head coach is also being planned. However, it does not necessarily have to be organized on the same day as the official announcement.

So far, the federation has not made an open statement regarding the appointment. Therefore, all details of the agreement are expected to be revealed after the official announcement.

Zidane to be entrusted until 2030

According to L'Equipe, a four-year contract will be signed with Zinedine Zidane. The deal will be valid until 2030.

This duration will allow the specialist to build a new team, implement a generational shift in the squad, and prepare France for the next major tournaments.

Although Zidane has achieved great success in club football as a coach, working with the national team will be a new stage in his career.

Who will be in Zidane's staff?

Work on forming the new coaching staff will begin in August. Zidane is expected to bring in specialists he has worked with before and whom he trusts.

David Bettoni and Hamidou Msaidie may serve as assistant coaches. Gregory Dupont is said to be responsible for physical preparation.

It is also expected that former French national team players Fabien Barthez and Bernard Diomède will join the staff. Barthez may work with the goalkeepers, while Diomède could participate in the team's sporting and organizational processes.

The federation also plans to increase the number of female specialists in the new staff.

Deschamps' 14-year era ends

The French Football Federation intends to pay special tribute to Didier Deschamps, who led the national team for 14 years.

Deschamps became one of the most successful coaches in the history of the country's football, having won the World Cup with the French national team.

However, the report states that he has not yet responded to the federation's proposal to hold a farewell event.

Big tasks ahead for Zidane

The appointment of Zinedine Zidane is considered one of the most anticipated decisions in French football. Now, fans are waiting to see which players he will trust and how he will change the national team's style.

After the official announcement on July 28, new details regarding the contract, the composition of the staff, and Zidane's initial plans may be revealed.

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