Campaign to replay the 2026 World Cup final gains momentum in Argentina

An online petition demanding a replay of the 2026 World Cup final is gaining popularity in Argentina. According to El Mundo, more than 61,500 people have supported the petition.

The author of the initiative claims that refereeing decisions influenced the Argentine national team's 0-1 defeat to Spain. However, the petition does not provide credible evidence to support this claim.

Demands for a rematch

The author of the online petition has demanded a review of the 2026 World Cup final result and a replay of the match.

In the final, Argentina lost to Spain 0-1, missing out on the championship title. This result sparked intense frustration among some Argentine fans.

The petition quickly garnered significant interest, collecting over 61,500 signatures.

Refereeing decisions criticized

The petition highlights that certain decisions made by the Slovenian referee, Slavko Vinčić, affected the outcome of the match.

Although the author claims that errors were made in the officiating, no video analysis, official expert reports, or other credible evidence have been provided to substantiate these claims.

As a result, the demand is currently viewed as an initiative based solely on fan dissatisfaction.

Supported by over 61,000 fans

It is reported that more than 61,500 people have signed the petition. This figure demonstrates that the final result is still a subject of heated debate among Argentine fans.

While some criticize the refereeing, others argue that the final result in football is decided on the pitch and that the defeat must be accepted.

Will the petition change the result?

Despite the high number of signatures, the online petition holds no binding legal authority for FIFA. Overturning a final result or replaying a match requires official procedures, proof of serious violations, and credible evidence.

So far, FIFA has not provided any information regarding the possibility of a replay or the launch of a special investigation into the refereeing.

Thus, while the petition with over 61,000 signatures has attracted significant public attention, Spain's 2026 World Cup championship title remains unchanged in practice.