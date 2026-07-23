Campaign to replay the 2026 World Cup final gains momentum in Argentina

·0·Sport
Campaign to replay the 2026 World Cup final gains momentum in Argentina

An online petition demanding a replay of the 2026 World Cup final is gaining popularity in Argentina. According to El Mundo, more than 61,500 people have supported the petition.

The author of the initiative claims that refereeing decisions influenced the Argentine national team's 0-1 defeat to Spain. However, the petition does not provide credible evidence to support this claim.

Demands for a rematch

The author of the online petition has demanded a review of the 2026 World Cup final result and a replay of the match.

In the final, Argentina lost to Spain 0-1, missing out on the championship title. This result sparked intense frustration among some Argentine fans.

The petition quickly garnered significant interest, collecting over 61,500 signatures.

Refereeing decisions criticized

The petition highlights that certain decisions made by the Slovenian referee, Slavko Vinčić, affected the outcome of the match.

Although the author claims that errors were made in the officiating, no video analysis, official expert reports, or other credible evidence have been provided to substantiate these claims.

As a result, the demand is currently viewed as an initiative based solely on fan dissatisfaction.

Supported by over 61,000 fans

It is reported that more than 61,500 people have signed the petition. This figure demonstrates that the final result is still a subject of heated debate among Argentine fans.

While some criticize the refereeing, others argue that the final result in football is decided on the pitch and that the defeat must be accepted.

Will the petition change the result?

Despite the high number of signatures, the online petition holds no binding legal authority for FIFA. Overturning a final result or replaying a match requires official procedures, proof of serious violations, and credible evidence.

So far, FIFA has not provided any information regarding the possibility of a replay or the launch of a special investigation into the refereeing.

Thus, while the petition with over 61,000 signatures has attracted significant public attention, Spain's 2026 World Cup championship title remains unchanged in practice.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Istanbul Basaksehir draws in match featuring Shomurodov and FayzullayevIstanbul Basaksehir draws in match featuring Shomurodov and FayzullayevToday, 10:22Ferran Torres becomes a Spanish hero: Barcelona makes a final decision on the forwardFerran Torres becomes a Spanish hero: Barcelona makes a final decision on the forwardToday, 05:17Al-Hilal prepares another transfer bombshell: Ousmane Dembele heading to Saudi ArabiaAl-Hilal prepares another transfer bombshell: Ousmane Dembele heading to Saudi ArabiaToday, 04:13Mario Balotelli has no regrets about his career: I never hurt anyoneMario Balotelli has no regrets about his career: I never hurt anyoneToday, 03:17Al-Hilal prepares another transfer bombshell: Ousmane Dembele heading to Saudi ArabiaAl-Hilal prepares another transfer bombshell: Ousmane Dembele heading to Saudi ArabiaToday, 02:36Jurgen Klopp close to managing Germany national team: Deal details revealedJurgen Klopp close to managing Germany national team: Deal details revealedToday, 02:18
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"