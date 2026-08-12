Transfer bomb in the APL: Mareska wants to bring «Chelsi» leader to "Siti"

·0·Sport
Transfer bomb in the APL: Mareska wants to bring «Chelsi» leader to "Siti"

Negotiations over another major and high-profile transfer in the English Premier League are about to begin. «Manchester Siti» head coach Enso Mareska is seriously exploring the possibility of bringing «Chelsi» central midfielder and Argentina international Enso Fernandes into his squad.

Fabritsio Romano: «Siti» representatives have begun negotiations

According to renowned and reliable insider Fabritsio Romano (Fabrizio Romano), «Manchester Siti» officials have contacted the agents of the 25-year-old Argentine playmaker.

The «Cityzens» management and coaching staff hope to reach an initial agreement on the player’s personal contract and thereby lower the transfer fee in official negotiations with «Chelsi». Enso Mareska highly values the Argentine midfielder’s ability in the center of the pitch.

«Chelsi»’s position: £120 million or staying with the team

However, the «Stemford Bridj» hierarchy has no intention of letting one of its leaders leave easily or cheaply. «Chelsi» have set the transfer fee for the Argentine midfielder at 120 million pounds sterling.

Officials at the London club have indicated that they will not negotiate for less than this amount and are also considering keeping the player in the squad as a key priority.

Productive season and historic transfer

Enso Fernandes produced consistently strong performances for the «aristocrats» last season. He made 36 appearances in the APL, scoring 10 goals.

As a reminder, «Chelsi» signed the Argentine player from Portugal’s «Benfika» at the beginning of 2023 for a record €121 million (£106.8 million). His current long-term contract with the London club gives «Chelsi» a significant advantage in negotiations.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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