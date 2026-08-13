«PSJ»'s dramatic 2–1 victory over «Aston Villa» in the UEFA Super Cup not only brought another trophy to the Parisian club's museum, but also marked a historic milestone in the career of head coach Luis Enrique.

The 56-year-old Spanish specialist has joined the ranks of legends of world football in terms of the number of European trophies won.

At the level of Ferguson and Trapattoni: TOP 3 in European trophies

This UEFA Super Cup became the 6th European trophy of Luis Enrique's career (he has won the Champions League three times and the UEFA Super Cup three times). He achieved these results while managing «Barselona» and «PSJ».

With this victory, the Spanish coach matched «Manchester Yunayted» legend Sir Alex Ferguson and renowned Italian coach Giovanni Trapattoni in terms of European trophies, rising to an honorable third place.

Only two coaches are ahead of Enrique in the history of European football:

Carlo Ancelotti («Milan», «Real Madrid») — 10 European trophies; Pep Guardiola («Barselona», «Bavariya», «Manchester Siti») — 7 European trophies; Luis Enrique («Barselona», «PSJ») — 6 European trophies.

A 100% record: Zinedine Zidane's achievement surpassed

Luis Enrique has also entered the history books with his remarkable record in European finals. Throughout his career, the Spanish specialist has reached 6 European finals and won every one of them (100%).

With this record, he surpassed legendary Zinedine Zidane, who won all 5 European finals he reached with «Real». Enrique's record-breaking streak and outstanding tactical ability are ensuring «PSJ» remains a favorite on the European stage in the new season as well.

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