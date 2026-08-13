Daniel Korme revealed the secret behind the feud between Xabib and Makgregor

Former UFC champion and current sports analyst Daniel Korme addressed the legendary feud between Russian Xabib Nurmagomedov and Irishman Konor Makgregor, revealing why Xabib could never forgive his rival.

According to Korme, the reasons for this unforgiving attitude are rooted in the faith and family values of the Dagestani fighters.

“Americans think differently, but they do not back down”

Daniel Korme noted that he knows the inner world and mentality of Xabib Nurmagomedov and his team very well, having trained alongside them for many years:

“I know my brothers, the people in Xabib’s team, very well. I know how devoted they are to their religion, faith and family. That is why, if you do what Makgregor did (insulting their family and religion), there is no turning back”, — said Korme.

Comparison with Jon Jons and the difference between cultures

Korme compared the situation with his own tense relationship with his former bitter rival Jon Jons, but highlighted the difference in mentality:

“Xabib cannot treat Konor with the same indifference or restraint that I showed toward Jon Jons. Xabib and the other fighters on his team want to break Konor’s neck. The situation may seem similar to what happened between Jon Jons and me, but the difference is that we are Americans. Americans think completely differently about matters like this”, the former champion added.

It should be recalled that the fight between Xabib Nurmagomedov and Konor Makgregor took place in October 2018, with Xabib winning by submission in the 4th round. The tension that arose between the two fighters and their teams before and after the bout remains one of the biggest feuds in MMA history.

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