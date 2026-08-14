Ferran Torres, the forward for Catalonia’s «Barselona» and the Spain national team, will continue his career in France’s Ligue 1.

According to Fabritsio Romano, the most reliable insider in the transfer world, France’s reigning champions «PSJ» have reached an ironclad agreement with «Barselona» over the transfer of the Spanish footballer.

Transfer fee and personal contract details

According to the source, the total value of the transfer is 50 million euros.

It was previously reported that representatives of the Parisian club’s sporting directorate had fully agreed personal contract terms with the 26-year-old footballer. Ferran Torres has agreed to play an important role in the new project.

Torres’s statistics in his final season at «Barselona»

Ferran Torres was one of the «blaugranas»’ most prolific and valuable players last season. He made effective use of the opportunities he received on the pitch for the Catalan club:

Appearances: 49 matches in all competitions;

Goals: 21;

Assists: 3.

The Spanish forward’s contract with «Barselona» had been valid until the summer of 2027. The prestigious Transfermarkt portal currently values the player at 55 million euros. Nevertheless, «PSJ»’s management managed to successfully complete the deal at a slightly lower price.

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