«Barselona» sell their top scorer: PSG complete Ferran Torres transfer

·1·Sport
«Barselona» sell their top scorer: PSG complete Ferran Torres transfer

Ferran Torres, the forward for Catalonia’s «Barselona» and the Spain national team, will continue his career in France’s Ligue 1.

According to Fabritsio Romano, the most reliable insider in the transfer world, France’s reigning champions «PSJ» have reached an ironclad agreement with «Barselona» over the transfer of the Spanish footballer.

Transfer fee and personal contract details

According to the source, the total value of the transfer is 50 million euros.

It was previously reported that representatives of the Parisian club’s sporting directorate had fully agreed personal contract terms with the 26-year-old footballer. Ferran Torres has agreed to play an important role in the new project.

Torres’s statistics in his final season at «Barselona»

Ferran Torres was one of the «blaugranas»’ most prolific and valuable players last season. He made effective use of the opportunities he received on the pitch for the Catalan club:

  • Appearances: 49 matches in all competitions;

  • Goals: 21;

  • Assists: 3.

The Spanish forward’s contract with «Barselona» had been valid until the summer of 2027. The prestigious Transfermarkt portal currently values the player at 55 million euros. Nevertheless, «PSJ»’s management managed to successfully complete the deal at a slightly lower price.

Leave your opinion in the comments section and share the article with your acquaintances via Telegram or other social networks.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Powerball winner found in the US: Which stars could be bought for $1.04 billion?Powerball winner found in the US: Which stars could be bought for $1.04 billion?Today, 06:11Hansi Flick wants to solve Barcelona’s leadership problemHansi Flick wants to solve Barcelona’s leadership problemToday, 04:37Inter Are Targeting English Players In The Transfer MarketInter Are Targeting English Players In The Transfer MarketToday, 02:32Milan management is deciding Rafael Leão’s futureMilan management is deciding Rafael Leão’s futureToday, 01:57Monza Steps Up Transfer Activity: Asllani and Ngonge TargetedMonza Steps Up Transfer Activity: Asllani and Ngonge TargetedToday, 01:19Ruben Amorim Starts a Major Clear-Out at MilanRuben Amorim Starts a Major Clear-Out at MilanToday, 00:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Totti on Shomurodov: From Injustice in Rome to World Cup 2026 History
Totti on Shomurodov: From Injustice in Rome to World Cup 2026 History
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
FIFA announces Abdukodir Khusanov's impressive stats
FIFA announces Abdukodir Khusanov's impressive stats