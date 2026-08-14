One of the biggest and most high-profile stories of the summer transfer window in European football has entered its decisive stage. The Spanish champions «Barselona» are not giving up on their desire to sign «Manchester Siti» midfielder Rodri and are preparing to send a third offer to the English club.

According to the most reliable insider in the transfer world, Fabritsio Romano, who made the announcement on his official X (formerly Twitter) page, intense direct negotiations between the two powerhouse clubs are continuing.

Two rejected offers and an €80 million demand

The «Barselona» management had previously submitted two official offers to the «Citizens» for the 30-year-old midfielder:

First offer: €50 million;

Second offer: €60 million.

However, «Manchester Siti» officials immediately rejected both offers. The English club’s management has stated that it intends to let the «Ballon d’Or» winner leave for no less than €80 million. Therefore, the Catalan club is working on new terms and preparing to increase its financial offer.

Rodri’s underwhelming season in Manchester

The experienced midfielder recorded the following statistics for «Manchester Siti» during the recently concluded 2025/2026 season:

English Premier League: 21 appearances and 1 goal;

UEFA Champions League: 5 matches (no goal contributions).

If the Catalan club can meet the financial terms demanded by «Siti» on its third attempt, Rodri’s return to his native Spain could become one of the most expensive and high-profile deals of this summer’s transfer window.

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