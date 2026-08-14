Makhachev or Garry? Uzbek sports stars give their predictions

·1·Sport
Makhachev or Garry? Uzbek sports stars give their predictions

As the UFC 330 event, scheduled to take place in the United States on 16 August, draws closer, excitement is growing among martial arts fans around the world. In the evening’s main event, reigning welterweight champion Islom Maxachev and undefeated Irish challenger Ian «Machado» Garry will step into the octagon to fight for the belt.

As is customary, we asked well-known Uzbek athletes, coaches and industry experts for their analytical views and predictions regarding this uncompromising super-fight, reports Sports.uz.

Experience, wrestling and Khabib’s tactics

Representatives of Uzbekistan’s combat sports community point to Maxachev’s superiority in wrestling and the strength of the team in his corner as the key factors:

  • Ayubkhan Kamolov (Uzbek MMA legend):

    «This will be a very interesting fight. In terms of styles, Islom has a significantly better chance. Most experts are also predicting a victory for the Russian champion. I think Maxachev will study his opponent in the first round, fully adjust to the fight and defeat Garry at the end of the second round. I will pray for Islom — he is a Muslim athlete, and victory sometimes also depends on the prayers of many people».

  • Mavlonbek Qahhorov (renowned muay thai practitioner):

    «A tough fight awaits both fighters. Garry is physically strong and overly confident. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov is in Maxachev’s corner. Khabib will devise the right tactics against the opponent. I think the fight will go the full 5 rounds and Maxachev will snatch victory on points».

  • Parviz Abdumavlonov (MMA manager):

    «Considering Garry’s strong defensive ability, the fight could go all 5 rounds. However, in the end, the judges will unanimously rule in Maxachev’s favor».

Early victory and the «D'Arce choke» technique

Some experts, however, believe the fight will not reach the judges’ decision and that the champion will finish it early on the ground:

  • Dmitry Khudyakov (coach at the «Fight Baza» club):

    «From the opening seconds, there will be an intense confrontation in wrestling and on the feet. However, Maxachev could knock Garry out or win by submission as early as the first round».

  • Sirochbek Ismoilov (undefeated professional boxer, 12-0):

    «Islom’s grappling skills are a level above his opponent’s. Maxachev will tire Garry physically during the first 3 rounds and finish the job with a choke in the 4th or 5th round».

  • Shokhrukh Abubakirov (MMA commentator):

    «The fight will be even more intense than expected. I think Islom will apply heavy pressure to his opponent’s neck and shoulder in the 3rd–4th rounds, forcing Garry to submit with the famous 'D'Arce choke' technique, which restricts blood circulation».

  • Temur Mamirbekov (professional MMA fighter):

    «Garry is tall and a well-rounded fighter, which will cause serious problems for Islom. Nevertheless, Maxachev will impose his wrestling and defend his belt with a submission in the 2nd round».

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