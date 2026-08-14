A seven-goal show in Namangan: Navbahor snatched victory in the 89th minute...

·1·Sport
A seven-goal show in Namangan: Navbahor snatched victory in the 89th minute...

A true football thriller unfolded in Namangan in the 17th round of the Super League. Despite twice surrendering their lead, Navbahor defeated Bunyodkor 4:3 thanks to an 89th-minute penalty.

Husayn Norchayev also got his name on the scoresheet in a match that produced seven goals. The victory lifted the “Falcons” to 3rd place in the standings.

Navbahor made it 2:0 after just 19 minutes

The hosts started the match very actively. In the 5th minute, Muhammadali G‘iyosov opened the scoring and sent the Namangan stands into raptures — 1:0.

Fourteen minutes later, Navbahor won a penalty. Husayn Norchayev stepped up to the spot and converted the opportunity, doubling the lead — 2:0.

At that stage, it seemed as though the hosts had taken complete control of the game. But Bunyodkor did not surrender.

Bunyodkor twice levelled the score

In the 38th minute, Sardor Abdunabiyev brought the visitors back into the game — 2:1.

Not long after the start of the second half, Dmitriy Pletnyov equalised in the 52nd minute. Thus, Navbahor’s two-goal advantage had disappeared — 2:2.

In the 63rd minute, Diyor Xolmatov put the Namangan side back in front — 3:2. However, Bunyodkor again refused to go quietly.

In the 70th minute, Faxriddin Muhammadov scored to restore parity on the scoreboard — 3:3.

Jiyanov delivered the decisive blow

It seemed the match was heading for a draw. However, with one minute remaining in regulation time, Navbahor won another penalty.

In the 89th minute, Ruslanbek Jiyanov took responsibility and converted the spot-kick.

4:3 — Navbahor snatched all three points in a dramatic contest.

The visitors had virtually no time left to respond.

The chronology of the seven goals

  • 5' — Muhammadali G‘iyosov — 1:0

  • 19' — Husayn Norchayev, penalty — 2:0

  • 38' — Sardor Abdunabiyev — 2:1

  • 52' — Dmitriy Pletnyov — 2:2

  • 63' — Diyor Xolmatov — 3:2

  • 70' — Faxriddin Muhammadov — 3:3

  • 89' — Ruslanbek Jiyanov, penalty — 4:3

Navbahor moved into the top three

Following this victory, Navbahor’s points tally reached 31, and the team rose to 3rd place in the standings.

Bunyodkor, despite twice levelling the score in Namangan, went home empty-handed. The Tashkent side is currently 11th with 19 points.

For Navbahor, this was more than just another victory. Although the team squandered a two-goal lead and allowed their opponents to equalise twice, they showed character in the final minutes and held on to three important points.

The 4:3 result in Namangan became one of the most entertaining matches of the Super League’s 17th round.

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