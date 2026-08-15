Kilian Mbappe reveals «Real»'s plans for the new season

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Kilian Mbappe reveals «Real»'s plans for the new season

Kilian Mbappe, the Madrid-based «Real» forward and global football star, gave the club's official website an extensive interview about the team's main objectives and preparations ahead of the new season.

The French star stressed that he is giving his all in training and firmly stated that the team's sole objective is to win the championship in every competition.

«Now is the time to work hard»

Mbappe spoke about the importance of preseason training and the team's physical condition:

«From the very first days of preseason training, I have been trying to give my all. Now is the time to work hard and tirelessly.

Once the official matches begin, we will have to manage the physical workload properly. At the moment, we must give everything we have, fully find our rhythm and be in top shape for our first official La Liga match».

«We must win, and we will»

The «Royal Club»'s leading scorer spoke about the team's morale and responsibility to the fans, promising to fight until the end for every trophy:

«We simply have to win. I believe that this season we will return to winning major trophies. That is exactly what we want, and it will happen!

I can feel that the team is preparing for this very seriously. Throughout the season, we will focus all our attention on this goal in order to make our millions of fans happy. There is nothing more important than winning trophies with «Real» and bringing joy to the supporters,» Mbappe concluded.

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