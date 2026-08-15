Big Octagon Fight: All the Details About the UFC 330 Super Tournament...

The next spectacular evening eagerly awaited by mixed martial arts fans around the world has arrived. Tomorrow at dawn, UFC’s next numbered tournament — UFC 330 — will take place at a magnificent arena in Philadelphia, USA.

In the main event, welterweight champion Islam Maxachev will defend his championship belt against the No. 1 contender, undefeated Irish star Yen Machado Gerri.

2 title fights and a strong main card

The evening’s program is packed with a number of important and intense clashes:

Co-main event (Women’s strawweight): Reigning champion Makkenzi Dyorn will enter the Octagon against fifth-ranked Jillian Robertson ;

Clash of veterans and stars: In the lightweight division, Octagon veteran Edson Barboza will face dangerous opponent Esteban Ribovich . In the middleweight division, the bout between Mansur Abdul-Malik and Dastin Shtolsfus will also attract fans’ attention;

Last-minute change: Charlz Jonson’s opponent, Xose Ochoa, unexpectedly withdrew from the tournament three days before the event. UFC debutant Eduardo Enrike (Chapolin) agreed to step in on short notice, and the bout will be held at a catchweight of up to 59 kg;

Central Asia derby: The tournament’s opening fight will feature popular Kyrgyz fighter Miqtibek Orolbay taking on experienced American Jeremiya Uells.

When and what time does the tournament start?

Uzbek fans can watch the fights at the following times:

Preliminary card: It starts at 02:30 Tashkent time;

Main Card: It begins at 06:00. The main event between Maxachev and Gerri is expected to take place at approximately around 08:00.

Full UFC 330 fight card:

Main Card:

Welterweight (Main event): Islam Maxachev (champion) — Yen Machado Gerri (#1)

Women’s strawweight: Makkenzi Dyorn (champion) — Jillian Robertson (#5)

Lightweight: Jeylin Tyorner — Kaue Fernandes

Middleweight: Mansur Abdul-Malik — Dastin Shtolsfus

Lightweight: Edson Barboza — Esteban Ribovich

Preliminary Card:

Welterweight: Chidi Njokuani — Xoel Alvares

Catchweight (59 kg): Charlz Jonson — Eduardo Enrike (Chapolin)

Middleweight: Donte Jonson — Erik Makkoniko

Middleweight: Visente Luke — Treshon Gor

Light heavyweight: Rafael Tobias — Lukas Fernando

Welterweight: Nil Megni — Ramiz Braximay

Welterweight: Jeremiya Uells — Miqtibek Orolbay

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