«Not the Biggest»: How Makhachev «Froze» Gerry at the Final Faceoff

Emotions reached a fever pitch ahead of the main event of the UFC 330 super-event hosted by the US city of Philadelphia. The dialogue between welterweight champion Islam Maxachev and the division's No. 1 contender Yen Machado Gerri at their final faceoff unfolded in a tense tone.

The Irish challenger tried to put psychological pressure on the champion, but Makhachev's calm and brief response clearly exposed his opponent's agitation.

«The biggest fight of the year!» — «No, not the biggest»

The conversation between the fighters during the faceoff was recorded in full:

Yen Gerri: «Are you ready? That's it, it's over, my friend. Everything is on the line — all your records, yes, everything! Are you ready? Let's go! This will be the biggest fight of the year!»

Islam Maxachev: «Not the biggest».

Yen Gerri: «No, exactly! You know that very well yourself. Maybe not for you, but it is for me! This is a huge fight for me. Everything you have achieved throughout your career is on the line, and all of it is at risk for you!»

Who has the psychological advantage?

This exchange showed the mental state in which the two fighters are approaching their championship bout:

Makhachev's composure: The champion from Dagestan, thanks to his experience in major arenas and title defenses, is treating any verbal challenges as just another routine task;

Gerri's emotions: Facing the biggest test of his career, the undefeated challenger is feeling the weight of the pressure and responsibility and is putting all his effort into throwing his opponent off balance.

Early tomorrow morning, the Philadelphia octagon will reveal which of these words will become reality.

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