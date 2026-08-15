«Al-Hilol»'s next "bomb": «Chelsi» star agrees to the offer!

·1·Sport
«Al-Hilol»'s next "bomb": «Chelsi» star agrees to the offer!

Another major deal is on the verge of being completed during the summer transfer window. Saudi Arabia Pro League giants «Al-Hilol» are very close to signing London club «Chelsi» and Portugal national team attacking winger Pedru Netu.

According to renowned sports insider and journalist Sasha Tavolyeri, the 26-year-old Portuguese footballer has fully accepted the personal contract offer from the Ar-Riyod club.

€60 million deal: Clubs close to an agreement

Official negotiations between the parties have now entered a decisive stage:

  • «Chelsi»'s demand: The London club wants to receive a fee of approximately 60 million euros for its winger;

  • «Al-Hilol»'s position: The Saudi club's management is fully confident that it will soon reach an agreement with the English club over the transfer fee and successfully finalize the deal;

  • Final step: Since the personal contract terms have been agreed, the transfer is expected to be officially announced once the financial guarantees are settled.

Pedru Netu's career at «Stemford Bridj»

The speedy Portuguese winger joined «Chelsi» in August 2024. He featured in important matches as one of the «aristocrats»' main attacking weapons:

  • Premier League appearances: Last season, he played in a total of 34 matches in the English Premier League;

  • Productivity: He recorded 5 goals and 6 assists (11 points in total).

If the transfer goes through, Pedru Netu is expected to further strengthen «Al-Hilol»'s attack and become one of the club's leading stars in the Saudi championship and the AFC Champions League.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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