Inter and Real Betis Play Out a Goalless Draw in Friendly

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Inter and Real Betis Play Out a Goalless Draw in Friendly

Inter, completing their final preparations before the start of the new season, faced Real Betis at the San Nicola Stadium in Bari. With only a few days remaining until the 2026/2027 season begins, the teams played out a stalemate, with neither side finding the net. The match provided the coaching staffs with an important opportunity to address the squad’s final shortcomings before the competitive fixtures. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

Inter’s first official match of the new season will take place on 23 August at home against Monza. For this reason, the Italian club’s head coach used the friendly to test his preferred starting-lineup options and carefully assess the players’ physical condition. The fact that some of the team’s key players, particularly Lautaro and defender Stones, were left on the bench and did not play also attracted the attention of the experts.

Dangerous Chances in the First Half

The match in Bari began with intense attacking play. From the opening minutes, spaces began to appear in the home side’s defence. In particular, Betis defender Hector Bellerin suffered an injury in the fourth minute, received medical attention for an extended period and was soon forced to leave the pitch. In the sixth minute, Inter failed to take advantage of their first clear goalscoring opportunity. Despite being unmarked in front of goal, Bonny headed wide from Barella’s precise pass and squandered a great chance.

The visitors were not passive either, and in the eighth minute Fornals tested goalkeeper Martinez with an accurate shot from outside the penalty area. Shortly afterwards, in the 14th minute, the winger moved infield from the right flank and unleashed a powerful effort towards goal with his preferred left foot. The ball narrowly missed the post. After the incident, the Betis goalkeeper complained to his teammates for leaving open spaces in defence.

Çalhanoğlu’s Long-Range Strike

In the 35th minute, the home side came close to scoring once again. After winning the ball from an opponent in midfield, Hakan Çalhanoğlu unleashed a powerful effort from around 35 metres at a sharp angle. The Inter midfielder’s shot narrowly missed the post and went out of play.

Following the friendly, both teams completed their final assessment of their playing style ahead of the new season. Inter will now turn their full attention to their official season opener against Monza at San Siro Stadium in a week’s time.

InterReal BetisHakan ÇalhanoğluSerie AFriendly Match
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