How did Itauma suffer a knockout while winning the fight against Hrgovic?

The heavyweight championship bout in the London ring delivered one of the most dramatic finishes of the year for boxing fans. The 34-year-old experienced Croatian boxer Filip Hrgovic defeated 21-year-old British super-talent Moses Itauma by a 9th-round technical knockout, claiming the vacant prestigious IBF world championship belt.

After the fight concluded, numbers published by the international computerized statistics portal Compubox amazed fans even further — at the moment the bout was stopped, the British boxer was recording a twofold superiority in almost all aspects.

Superiority in numbers and the bitter reality in the ring

The final punch report published by Compubox demonstrates just how high a pressure and speed Moses Itauma operated with:

Total landed punches: Itauma delivered 163 accurate punches to his opponent, while Hrgovics tally was only 90;

Jabs (straight punches): With a count of 39 to 26, the Briton was also ahead in scoring points;

Power Punches: The young star landed nearly twice as many power punches compared to the Croatian — 124 to 64.

However, despite leading in all numerical indicators, the Briton misallocated his energy by rounds 8–9, leading to exhaustion and his corner throwing in the towel, which settled the outcome of the bout ahead of schedule.

The new champion's next fight: Who will be the opponent?

Becoming the first heavyweight world champion in Croatia's history through this historic victory, Filip Hrgovic will not be resting for long: