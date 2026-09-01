Khamzat Chimaev returns to the octagon — he has challenged 4 stars

Renowned fighter Khamzat Chimaev, a former UFC middleweight champion, has officially announced that he is ready to return to the octagon after a long-awaited break. On his official social media pages, he issued a direct open challenge to the four strongest fighters in the division.

Chimaev stated that he is ready to enter the fight at any time to reclaim the championship belt and restore his position in the division.

“Tell me when you are ready”: Chimaev’s open challenge

Addressing the top representatives of the division, Khamzat Chimaev wrote the following:

List of opponents: “I am ready. Let me know when you are ready: Sean Strickland, Dricus du Plessis, Nassourdine Imavov, Caio Borralho!”

The fight for the belt: This list includes former and current leaders, as well as the most dangerous contenders in the middleweight division.

Defeat to Strickland and mass brawl

Chimaev’s activities in recent months have been full of dramatic events: