A new era at «Bunyodkor»: Ivan Boskovic appointed head coach

·0·Sport
A new era at «Bunyodkor»: Ivan Boskovic appointed head coach

Another major management change has taken place at Tashkent club «Bunyodkor». Following the departure of the coaching staff that led the team during the first half of the season, the club's management has entrusted the reins of head coach to Montenegrin specialist Ivan Boskovic. The 44-year-old specialist, who began his coaching career right under the wing of the «Swallows», will lead the team for the remainder of the season.

Return to familiar grounds and immediate preparation

For Ivan Boskovic, «Bunyodkor» is not an unfamiliar team:

  • Memories of first steps: The Montenegrin specialist started his coaching career within the «Bunyodkor» system and is well-acquainted with the club's internal environment, traditions, and the potential of the academy graduates;

    • Complex task: He has been tasked with organizing the team's play in the second half of the season, accumulating points, and lifting the «Swallows» out of the danger zone in the league standings;

    • First test against «Surkhan»: In order not to waste time, the team led by Boskovic has already started preparations for the «Bunyodkor» vs «Surkhan» match within the 20th round of the Super League.

    Farewell to the Italian staff: Zeytullayev and his assistants depart

    The new appointment comes on the heels of the resignation of the previous coaching staff:

    • Decision by mutual agreement: The well-known Uzbek specialist Ilyos Zeytullayev, who had been managing the team, left his post of his own accord and by mutual agreement with the club;

    • Foreign coaches also leave: Along with Zeytullayev, his foreign assistants — Alessandro Spinoglio, Andres Moauro, and Marko Nikodemo — also parted ways with «Bunyodkor». The club management decided to abandon the Italian coaching model and preferred a specialist better adapted to the local championship and the club's structure.

    At a time when «Bunyodkor»'s campaign in the current season is proving difficult, Boskovic's arrival is expected to bring a fresh spirit and stability to the team.

    In your opinion, will Ivan Boskovic be able to get «Bunyodkor» out of the difficult situation in the standings? Was parting ways with Ilyos Zeytullayev and his foreign assistants the right decision for the club? What result do you expect from the new coach in his debut against «Surkhan»? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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