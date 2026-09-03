A new era at «Bunyodkor»: Ivan Boskovic appointed head coach

Another major management change has taken place at Tashkent club «Bunyodkor». Following the departure of the coaching staff that led the team during the first half of the season, the club's management has entrusted the reins of head coach to Montenegrin specialist Ivan Boskovic. The 44-year-old specialist, who began his coaching career right under the wing of the «Swallows», will lead the team for the remainder of the season.

Return to familiar grounds and immediate preparation

For Ivan Boskovic, «Bunyodkor» is not an unfamiliar team: