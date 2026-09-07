“I challenge everyone!”: Khamzat Chimaev aims to return to the UFC octagon by year-end

One of the UFC's brightest and most intense fighters, the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev ("Borz") has announced he is ready to return to the octagon before the end of the year. Following his successful appearance at the RAF tournament in Moscow, the star spoke to Red Corner MMA about the current state of the middleweight division, the health of potential opponents, and his readiness to serve as a backup fighter for the year's biggest title bout.

“Opponents are injured”: Hunter Campbell’s response and stalled negotiations

According to Chimaev, his plans have been affected by the withdrawal of certain candidates:

Injuries to two contenders: Khamzat stated that two top representatives of the division — Caio Borralho and former champion Dricus du Plessis — are currently unable to fight due to injuries;

Communication with UFC management: “I’m challenging everyone; I want to return as soon as possible. I previously said I wanted to return in October. I called UFC Vice President Hunter — they explained to me that Caio and Du Plessis are injured,” Chimaev clarified regarding the situation;

Thirst for the octagon: Despite the long wait for fans, "Borz" expressed that he is physically fully prepared to enter a clash against any opponent at any time.

Strickland vs. Imavov clash: Chimaev’s backup offer

Khamzat boldly added his name to the year-end championship discussions:

“I’m ready to be the backup option”: Chimaev revealed his willingness to step in for either side in the Sean Strickland vs. Nassourdine Imavov bout planned for the end of the year;

Potential changes: “We’ll see what happens, I don’t know for sure. Maybe Imavov and Strickland won’t fight, something might happen — I’m ready to face any opponent,” said Khamzat, hinting at unexpected force majeure;

The shortest path to the belt: If any participant in this title fight drops out at the last moment, Chimaev stepping in as a backup would lead him directly into a UFC championship bout.

Finale in Las Vegas: Strong intrigue for UFC 335

On the eve of the final numbered event of the year, the organization stands at the threshold of important decisions:

UFC 335 location and date: Although the fight between Sean Strickland and Nassourdine Imavov has not been officially announced, experts predict this clash will be the main event of "UFC 335" held in Las Vegas on December 12;

The year’s final big show: “UFC 335” is the organization’s final numbered event of 2026, and Chimaev’s addition to this card would undoubtedly multiply the event’s commercial success and audience interest.

Do you think Khamzat Chimaev will really manage to fight at the Las Vegas show on December 12? If he steps into the octagon against Strickland or Imavov in a title fight, what chance do you think "Borz" leaves his opponents? Leave your thoughts in the comments!