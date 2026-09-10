Uzbek boxer knocks out his opponent in the first round in Germany

Uzbekistan boxer Jasurbek Yuldoshev has achieved another confident victory in the professional ring. Our 23-year-old compatriot knocked out his American opponent in the very first round at a boxing evening held in Germany.

Jasurbek Yuldoshev, a participant of the 2023 World Championship, stepped into the ring in the light heavyweight division at a professional boxing night organized in the city of Ludwigshafen.

His opponent was Jacob Miller from the United States.

The bout was scheduled for 6 rounds

The Yuldoshev–Miller fight was designed for 6 rounds in the light heavyweight category.

However, there was no need for the bout to go the distance.

Our compatriot delivered a decisive blow to his opponent in the first round itself, ending the match by a knockout.

Thus, Jasurbek secured his next victory in professional boxing in a very convincing manner.

4 fights — 4 wins

This result became the fourth victory in four fights of Jasurbek Yuldoshev's professional career.

Most notably, the 23-year-old boxer remains undefeated in the professional ring so far.

Yuldoshev's record:

Indicator Result Professional fights 4 Victories 4 Defeats 0 Knockouts 1

This victory demonstrated that the Uzbek boxer's initial steps in the professional ring are proving successful.

From the World Championship to the professional ring

Jasurbek Yuldoshev is one of the talented athletes produced by the Uzbek boxing school.

He participated in the World Championship in 2023 and is now striving to make a name for himself in professional boxing.

Each fight in the professional ring increases his experience and strengthens his readiness to compete against high-level opponents.

And in the fight in Germany, Yuldoshev once again showcased his potential.

Another representative of Uzbek boxing begins his path

The Uzbek boxing school has raised numerous top-tier athletes on the international arena.

Known for its Olympic and world champions, Uzbek boxing is seeing a growing presence of a new generation in the professional ring as well.

Naturally, Jasurbek Yuldoshev's starting record of 4 wins in 4 fights further increases interest in his professional career.

Especially, what kind of opponents he will face in his upcoming bouts and how the boxer's journey in the light heavyweight division will continue will be of great interest to fans.

What will the next step be now?

For Yuldoshev, the victory in Germany became another important milestone in his professional career.

While the first-round knockout demonstrated his technical and physical capabilities, the level of opponents in subsequent fights may also gradually increase.

For now, however, the numbers are on Jasurbek's side: 4 fights, 4 wins, and an undefeated streak in the professional ring.

The 23-year-old Uzbek boxer's upcoming fights will show how quickly he can move towards his major professional goals.