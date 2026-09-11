Topuria returns: A rematch against Gaethje or a super clash with Pimblett?

Ilia Topuria's return to the octagon might be closer than expected. UFC head Dana White stated that the Spanish-Georgian fighter is ready to compete. Most interestingly, the promotion's boss openly named two potential opponents for Topuria: Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett.

Topuria's next fight is generating special interest among UFC fans. This is because he is returning to the octagon following one of the toughest tests of his career — a fight against Justin Gaethje.

However, the defeat has not altered his plans.

On the contrary, the UFC leadership is eagerly anticipating Topuria's return.

Dana White: "Topuria is ready to fight"

Commenting on Topuria's current status and his next fight possibilities, Dana White emphasized that the fighter is ready to step back into the octagon.

"Topuria is ready to fight, and we are eagerly looking forward to his return."

The UFC chief also mentioned two massive options regarding Topuria's next opponent.

In his view, both a rematch with Gaethje and a fight against Pimblett could spark immense interest.

"A potential rematch with Gaethje would be an incredible fight. A bout against Pimblett would be a fantastic clash."

Dana White's statement turns Topuria's next fight into an even more intriguing question: will he try to exact revenge on Gaethje first, or step into a new super-fight with Pimblett?

Topuria's difficult last fight

Topuria last stepped into the octagon in June 2026.

He fought Justin Gaethje at the UFC's historic tournament held at the White House. The showdown did not end with the expected result for Topuria — the Spanish fighter was defeated by technical knockout.

This result dealt a serious blow to Topuria's win streak.

But now, the focus is not on the defeat itself, but on how he will bounce back from it.

Because the careers of great fighters are often tested in precisely such situations.

Being a champion when winning is easy.

Recovering after a defeat requires true heroism.

Rematch against Gaethje — the ultimate opportunity for revenge

One of the most natural options for Topuria is a rematch with Justin Gaethje.

Naturally, the defeat in the first fight gives Topuria strong motivation to prove himself again.

If the rematch is organized, it will not just be another regular UFC fight, but a "second chance" bout.

Topuria can analyze the mistakes from their first encounter and devise a new game plan against Gaethje's style.

Meanwhile, Gaethje will try to reaffirm his position once more following his initial victory.

Therefore, a single question remains central in the rematch scenario:

Can Topuria change the outcome of the first fight?

The Pimblett option is a completely different story

The second option mentioned by Dana White is Paddy Pimblett.

The appeal of this fight lies in the styles and personalities of the two fighters.

Topuria is known for his powerful strikes, pressure, and aggressiveness.

Pimblett, with his unique octagon movements, characteristic style, and massive audience, has become one of the most popular fighters in the UFC.

If a fight between the two is organized, it could turn into a colossal event not only from a sporting perspective but also from a media standpoint.

Dana White's description of it as a "fantastic clash" reflects precisely this excitement.

What will Topuria do next?

For now, Topuria's next opponent has not been officially determined.

However, the statements from the UFC head indicate that the promotion has serious plans regarding his return.

Two potential scenarios lie ahead:

Option Why is it interesting? Rematch against Justin Gaethje An opportunity to avenge the loss and prove oneself again Fight against Paddy Pimblett Could become one of the biggest media showdowns in the UFC

Both scenarios present a major test for Topuria.

In the first case, he enters the octagon once again against the opponent who defeated him.

In the second, a new and very high-profile rivalry begins.

Most importantly — Topuria is not out of the picture yet

The defeat to Justin Gaethje may have been a heavy blow to Topuria's career.

Yet the latest statement from the UFC leadership shows one crucial thing: Topuria's name is still in the plans for the promotion's biggest fights.

Now he faces a new task.

To return to the octagon.

To prove himself once again.

And, perhaps, to answer the previous defeat in a rematch with Gaethje.

Or to create a new clash with Pimblett that UFC fans will remember for a long time.

It is certain that Topuria's next fight will not just be another routine bout. It will be a new chapter that could showcase his rebirth after defeat.