Iliya Topuria's return date to the octagon announced: Opponent Gaethje or Pimblett?

Fans of Iliya Topuria, one of the brightest and most sensational stars in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA) and a former two-division UFC champion, will have to wait a few more months. According to urgent information shared by renowned sports insider and journalist Alvaro Colmenero, the 29-year-old Georgian fighter will not make it back to the octagon before February 2027. Topuria's strength and conditioning coach, Jesus Galio, stated that the athlete has currently started light training in Miami, but it will take until February of next year to reach full combat sports form.

The biggest intrigue is brewing around the choice of an opponent: while the UFC management is considering British star Paddy Pimblett or American Justin Gaethje for Iliya's return, Topuria's team is strictly demanding only one thing — a terrifying rematch against Justin Gaethje, who handed him his first defeat. So, why did the two-time former champion prolong the break, can a second clash with Gaethje restore his career, and why is Dana White pushing the Pimblett option?

"Recovery in Miami and February 2027": Topuria's plan

Official details disclosed by journalist Alvaro Colmenero:

Break until February: The athlete's strength and conditioning coach Jesus Galio confirmed that Topuria's full recovery process and the date of his next fight will be no earlier than February 2027;

Miami camp: The fighter is gradually returning to training in Miami, USA, and plans to increase the workload step-by-step;

Rematch demand: Colmenero noted that Iliya's team is standing firm on settling the score and getting a revenge exclusively with Justin Gaethje over any other offers;

Paddy Pimblett alternative: The organization is considering a clash with Englishman Paddy Pimblett as an option that could bring massive media hype and profit.

Former king of two divisions: Topuria's victorious and complex path

Main sports indicators of the 29-year-old Georgian fighter:

2024 — Peak of 65 kg: In 2024, Iliya claimed the featherweight championship belt and managed to successfully defend it once;

2025 — Lightweight crown: Continuing his ambitions in 2025, he secured the championship in the 70 kg weight class as well, joining the rare ranks of double-division champions in history;

9 wins and 1 loss: Competing in the elite promotion since 2020, Topuria's UFC record consists of 9 victories and a single painful defeat suffered against Gaethje;

The heaviest test: The long recovery period after the first defeat of his career will test how much Iliya has changed mentally and physically.

Revenge with Gaethje or Hype with Pimblett? What's on the scales?

Experts' analytical conclusions regarding Topuria's next step:

Matter of honor and revenge: A fight against Gaethje will give Topuria a chance to wash away the only stain in his career and instantly jump back into the championship race;

Safety of the fight with Pimblett: Although a bout with Pimblett brings huge revenue from financial and entertainment points of view, it is evaluated as a more convenient stepping stone to regain form after a defeat;

New claim for the belt: Any victory in early 2027 will guarantee Topuria's return as the organization's top challenger again.

February 2027 is bound to be a true celebration for UFC fans — Iliya Topuria's return is expected to once again turn the balance of power in the lightweight division upside down.

In your opinion, when Iliya Topuria returns to the octagon, will he be able to exact revenge on Justin Gaethje and win the rematch, or would it be better for him to "warm up" with Paddy Pimblett first? Is Topuria capable of reclaiming his belts? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this sensational UFC news analysis with all MMA fans and friends!