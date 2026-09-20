Legendary world football star and former French goalscorer Thierry Henry expressed sharp and outspoken views on Mohamed Salah's sensational performance in the Turkish championship. The "King of Egypt," who shocked fans by leaving Liverpool as a free agent at the end of last season, scored a hat-trick for Trabzonspor on Saturday evening against Galatasaray, the reigning champion of the Turkish Super Lig, leading his team to a historic 4-0 demolition.

In an interview with Topskills Sports UK, Thierry Henry touched upon the injustice faced by the Merseyside club's former leader, stating: "Now everyone sees that Salah was never a problem for Liverpool. Perhaps the problem was with the club management, but not with the 'King of Egypt.' He scored a hat-trick against Turkey's strongest team, such a player must be respected."

So, did Liverpool make a historic mistake by letting their legend go, what lesson will Mohamed Salah's brilliant return teach the giants of European football, and can the Egyptian forward lead Trabzonspor to the championship?

The demolition of Galatasaray and Henry's defense: Key developments

Chronicle of the sensational derby in the Turkish Super Lig and subsequent reactions:

4-0 victory over Galatasaray: Trabzonspor demonstrated absolute dominance at home in this principled clash against the reigning champions;

Salah's first hat-trick in Turkey: The Egyptian star scored three goals in the match, bringing his team crucial three points and dazzling Turkish fans;

Departure as a free agent: The player left for free at the end of last season without renewing his contract with Liverpool;

Thierry Henry's open criticism: The French legend accused Liverpool officials of unprofessionalism and failing to appreciate their star;

A blow to the club management's address: Henry revealed that the real cause of the crises in the team was not the player, but the officials running the club.

The Mohamed Salah phenomenon: Comparison of Liverpool and Trabzonspor indicators

Turning points in the Egyptian striker's career:

Parameters and Directions Final Period at Liverpool New Stage at Trabzonspor Form of Departure from Club End of contract (as a free agent) Main leader and star transfer Latest Sensational Result Controversial relations with club management Hat-trick in the match against Galatasaray Match Context Playing practice and pressure situation Trabzonspor's 4-0 victory Expert Attitude Attempts to portray him as a problem Henry: "Such a player must be respected" Current Level High class was still maintained Became the main star of the Turkish championship

Football Experts' Analysis: What does Thierry Henry's statement mean?

Main conclusions of leading European football commentators and sports analysts:

Liverpool's strategic mistake: Letting a world-class star go for free and his return to top form after leaving is a major failure of the Merseyside club's management;

Salah's unbreakable character: Despite being over 30 years old, the Egyptian forward proved in practice that he can still be a decisive figure in any part of Europe;

Trabzonspor's success: By attracting Salah, the Turkish club not only became a main contender for the championship but also drew world football's attention to its league;

Factor of respect and recognition: Such recognition from an influential figure like Thierry Henry plays a huge role in defending Salah's legacy in football history.

Mohamed Salah's three goals into Galatasaray's net became the strongest response to Liverpool officials and the beginning of a new history.

Do you think Liverpool management made a big mistake by not keeping Salah, or was their decision right? Can Mohamed Salah become the Turkish champion with Trabzonspor? Leave your thoughts and analysis in the comments and share this interesting football analysis with all your fan friends and sports enthusiasts!