Arman Tsarukyan announces return date to the octagon following UFC 331 knockout

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Arman Tsarukyan announces return date to the octagon following UFC 331 knockout

Following his early stoppage victory over dangerous Brazilian striker Mauricio Ruffy with terrifying elbow strikes in the very first round at UFC 331, lightweight number-one contender Arman Tsarukyan has shared unexpected and very swift news with his fans. Although fighters usually take months to rest or recover after major numbered events, the Armenian star stated that he is completely healthy and will not wait long to return to the octagon.

In a statement following his brilliant victory in the octagon, he revealed that he will enter a full training camp after a short one-week vacation: «I don't have any injuries. I need to rest for a week, and then I will start training again. Fighting in mid or late December is a very good option for me. A big and powerful card will be built at that time. Whenever and wherever the UFC says, I am 100 percent ready». The contender's fierce fighting spirit further fueled speculation that the upcoming title fight against champion Justin Gaethje could be organized before the end of the year.

So, will Dana White add Tsarukyan's championship bout as the main event of the year's main December numbered card, will Gaethje manage to accept this challenge, and will the end of 2026 conclude with the name of a new king in the lightweight division?

«Injury-free victory, a one-week vacation, and the December card»: 5 key points of Tsarukyan's plans

The most important news announced by Arman Tsarukyan after UFC 331:

  • Absolute healthy condition: In the aggressive clash against Ruffy, Tsarukyan did not absorb a single serious strike and left the octagon without any injuries;

  • One-week mini-vacation: The athlete will not take a long-term break — he will return to the training gym after just 7 days of recovery;

  • December in sights: Arman considers entering the octagon at the major year-end PPV card (mid or late December) to be the most optimal scenario;

  • Absolute openness to UFC ultimatum: The fighter expressed unconditional agreement to any location and deadline offered by the promotion's management;

  • Championship pressure: This decision left reigning champion Justin Gaethje with no room to find excuses to avoid a defense fight.

Tsarukyan's schedule: Comparison of UFC 331 status and December expectations

The fighter's recovery process and potential December bout indicators:

Indicators and criteria

UFC 331 (Past fight)

December (Expected fight)

Opponent status

Mauricio Ruffy (Dangerous contender)

Justin Gaethje (For the championship belt)

Fight duration and rounds

1st round (Early victory)

5-round championship clash

Level of sustained injuries

0% (No injuries whatsoever)

High functional preparation required

Preparation time (Camp)

Full standard camp

7-8 week intensive training cycle

Essence of the encounter

Maintaining the #1 contender status

Winning the UFC lightweight championship belt

MMA and UFC industry expertise: Why is the December card a perfect option for the UFC?

Conclusions of international MMA analysts and promotion insiders:

  • Year-end blockbuster: Traditionally, the UFC holds its biggest super-card consisting of championship fights in Las Vegas every December; the bout between Tsarukyan and Gaethje could be the most perfect Main Event for this show;

  • Perfect recovery timing: Since the bout with Ruffy lasted only a few minutes, Tsarukyan did not expend his energy; October and November are fully sufficient to arrive in ideal athletic shape for a championship fight;

  • Deadline trap for Gaethje: If Gaethje has not sustained a serious injury, the UFC will demand that he defend the belt in November or December; Tsarukyan's statement that «I am ready right now» gives Dana White additional leverage to pressure the champion;

  • Ranking and marketing peak: Following the first-round knockout, a massive buzz has surrounded Tsarukyan, and bringing him back in December before fan interest cools down is also highly profitable for the promotion financially.

Arman Tsarukyan's bold decision has accelerated the lightweight championship intrigue to the maximum and paved the way for a major clash in December.

In your opinion, will Dana White and the UFC management give Arman Tsarukyan a fight against champion Justin Gaethje as early as December? If this super-fight takes place in December, can Tsarukyan capture the lightweight belt? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share the news about the hottest plans in the world of the octagon with all MMA enthusiasts!

Arman TsarukyanMauricio RuffyUFC 331Dana White
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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