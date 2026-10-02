Rasmus Hoylund explains why he celebrated his goal against Portugal in Ronaldo's style

Following the UEFA Nations League match between Denmark and Portugal, Danish forward Rasmus Hoylund clarified his Cristiano Ronaldo-style goal celebration.

In the 3rd round match of the Nations League held at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, the visitors achieved a confident 4:2 victory. Rasmus Hoylund, who celebrated his goal in the style of Cristiano Ronaldo—who left the Portugal national team a day earlier amid a scandal—revealed the true reason behind his action.

«He is my biggest idol»

The young forward emphasized that he had no negative intentions toward the Portuguese star, but rather did it as a sign of respect:

«This is simply a show of respect to a man who, perhaps, has concluded his national team career following yesterday's events. That is all there is to it. This has nothing to do with disrespect. He is my biggest idol», — Hoylund's words are quoted by the publication A Bola.

Tension after the final whistle

The fierce competition on the pitch did not stop even after the final whistle blew. According to reports, after the match concluded, Rasmus Hoylund pushed Portugal national team head coach Jorge Jesus, leading to a brief conflict at the stadium.