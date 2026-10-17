Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

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Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig. Kick-off: 17 October, 21:30 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Bayern Munich starting lineup: 40. Urbig J., 11. Brown N., 14. Diaz L., 9. Kane H., 6. Kimmich J., 3. Kim Min-Jae, 27. Laimer K., 17. Olise M., 45. Pavlovic A., 34. Saibari I., 2. Upamecano D.

Bayern Munich substitutes: 8. Bischof T., 23. Boey S., 19. Davies A., 7. Gnabry S., 21. Ito H., 42. Karl L., 44. Stanisic J., 4. Tah J., 26. Ulreich S.

Bayern Munich head coach: Kompany V.

RB Leipzig starting lineup: 26. Vandevoordt M., 6. Banzuzi E., 21. El Aynaoui N., 10. Gruda B., 16. Klostermann L., 23. Lukeba C., 28. Nkunku C., 7. Nusa A., 4. Orban W., 22. Raum D. (captain), 20. Reitz R.

RB Leipzig substitutes: 17. Baku R., 3. Esteve M., 35. Finkgrafe M., 27. Gomis T., 39. Henrichs B., 30. Maksimovic A., 1. Nyland O., 40. Romulo Cardoso, 13. Seiwald N.

RB Leipzig head coach: Demichelis M.

Bayern MunichRB LeipzigBundesliga
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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