AS Roma vs Slovan Bratislava: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Champions League: AS Roma vs Slovan Bratislava. Kick-off: 21 October, 00:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
AS Roma starting lineup: 95. Gollini P., 26. Balerdi L., 15. De Roon M., 87. Ghilardi D., 22. Hermoso M., 14. Malen D., 20. Molina N., 86. Mora R., 7. Pellegrini Lo. (captain), 61. Pisilli N., 43. Wesley Franca.
AS Roma head coach: Gasperini G.
Slovan Bratislava starting lineup: 71. Takac D., 12. Bajric K., 11. Barseghyan T. (captain), 28. Blackman C., 21. Camara S., 57. Cruz S., 8. Gajdos A., 5. Ibrahim R., 10. Marcelli N., 15. Markovic S., 3. Pokorny P.
Slovan Bratislava head coach: Toure Y.
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