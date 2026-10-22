Royale Union SG vs H. Beer Sheva: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Europa League: Royale Union SG vs H. Beer Sheva. Kick-off: 22 October, 21:45 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Royale Union SG starting lineup: 12. Koffi H., 9. Biondic M., 4. Chibani N., 11. Guilherme Smith, 55. Havenaar N., 38. Mofokeng R., 28. Olaru D., 27. Patris L., 29. Sylla M., 6. Van De Perre K. (captain), 23. Zeneli B.
Royale Union SG substitutes: 20. Aquino D., 1. Chambaere V., 21. De Roeve D., 30. Florucz R., 39. Hamoutahar Y., 18. Kavlashvili G., 32. Keita S., 13. Rodriguez K., 26. Sykes R., 43. Tshilanda D.
Royale Union SG head coach: Hubert D.
H. Beer Sheva starting lineup: 1. Marciano O., 9. Ahmed Z., 5. Amador P., 20. East J., 17. Forson A., 4. Miguel Vitor (captain), 2. Mizrahi G., 7. Peretz E., 12. Rotman I., 28. Yehoshua N., 66. Zlatanovic I.
H. Beer Sheva substitutes: 45. Abu Rumi M., 3. Baltaxa M., 13. Davidzada O., 44. Diop D. T., 11. Ganah A. C., 70. Joao Victor, 8. Kanaan M., 14. Malede Y., 36. Shani Y., 90. Ugarriza A., 34. Wolff M.
H. Beer Sheva head coach: Kozuch R.
Comments 0
…