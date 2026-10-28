“I will put an end to his legacy”: Carlos Prates issues an open threat to Islam Makhachev

·2·Sport
“I will put an end to his legacy”: Carlos Prates issues an open threat to Islam Makhachev

Another interesting and uncompromising rivalry has sprouted in the UFC division. A sharp and public war of words has broken out on social media between Ali Abdel-Aziz, the renowned manager of the undefeated Russian champion Islam Makhachev, and the rapidly rising dangerous Brazilian knockout artist Carlos Prates.

While the manager emphasized that the Russian champion's legacy is untouchable and urged the challenger to stay humble, Prates responded by stating he is ready to bring an end to the Makhachev era once and for all.

“Talk less, he will put you in a bad spot”: Abdel-Aziz’s warning

Ali Abdel-Aziz, one of the most famous managers in the UFC world, did not take the Brazilian fighter's claims seriously, focusing instead on Islam Makhachev’s status:

  • “You are just a challenger for now”: Abdel-Aziz reminded Prates that he has not yet reached championship level and should not create unnecessary noise;

  • The greatest of his era: “Islam is a champion and arguably the greatest fighter of his era. Talk less, because he will put you in a bad spot in the octagon. None of you can add anything to his legacy,” the manager emphasized;

  • Fighting philosophy: Ali noted that Makhachev does not just defend his belt, but enters the octagon for his love of the sport, his passion, and for millions of fans.

“I will put an end to his legacy”: Prates’ bold response

The Brazilian challenger reacted sharply to these words, accusing Islam Makhachev of avoiding real challenges:

  • January fight call-out: “If Islam is truly fighting for passion, he would fight the number one contender in January,” Prates said, looking skeptically at the Russian champion’s plans;

  • A firm promise: Asking fans to remember his words, the Brazilian athlete delivered his final verdict: “I’m not going to add anything to his legacy — I’m going to put a period on his legacy, brother. Remember my words!”;

  • Future under pressure: These statements have increased interest in a potential future clash between the two fighters to an unprecedented level.

This heated debate between Islam Makhachev’s team and Carlos Prates is creating all the foundations for a significant and intense championship clash inside the octagon in the coming months.

Islam MakhachevCarlos PratesAli Abdel-AzizUFC
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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