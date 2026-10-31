“Nasaf” draws with “Surkhon” despite being a man down

One of the central and pivotal matches of the 26th round of the Uzbekistan Super League — the Oasis Derby between “Surkhon” and Karshi’s “Nasaf” — ended in a hard-fought 1:1 draw.

In a match where both teams gave their all for victory, the main events unfolded midway through the second half — an exchange of quick goals and a late red card further intensified the heat of the encounter.

Match chronicle: A 7-minute goal spree and a red card

The decisive moments that determined the outcome of the match unfolded as follows:

“Surkhon” opens the scoring: In the 66th minute, an attack organized by the hosts proved effective — after a precise assist from substitute Komronbek Yusupov, legionnaire Tornike Zebniauri sent the ball into the net to open the scoring;

Quick response from “Nasaf”: Just seven minutes later, the Karshi side managed to restore parity. In the 73rd minute, following a convenient pass from Bobir Abdixoliqov, Sardorbek Bahromov found the back of the net — 1:1;

Sending off: By the 84th minute, the visitors were down to ten men — midfielder Murodbek Rahmatov, who received his second yellow card during the match, was sent off by the referee.

Although the hosts held a numerical advantage in the remaining minutes, the 1:1 scoreline on the board remained unchanged until the final whistle.

Statistics and match protocol

Super League. 26th round

“Surkhon” — “Nasaf” 1:1

Goals: Zebniauri (66) — Bahromov (73);

Cautions: Bahromov (13), Gudushauri (50), Rahmatov (66), Gulamov (77), Abduhamidov (86), Ruzikul Berdiyev (86);

Sending off: Murodbek Rahmatov (84, “Nasaf”).

Lineups:

“Surkhon”: Merganov, Shamsiyev, Tursunov (Abdullajonov, 63), Sherbutayev, Richard Emeka Freydi (Mirusmonov, 75), Ramazonov (Yusupov, 46), Oktamov (Ashurboyev, 63), Zebniauri (Abduhamidov, 80), Shukurullayev, Musakhonov, Shaydulov.

“Nasaf”: Nematov, Davronov, Komilov (Muhitdinov, 58), Gaybullayev (Eshmurodov, 34), Bahromov, Shala (Murtazayev, 90), Abdirahmatov, Abdikholikov, Rahmatov, Otubanjo (Gulamov, 58), Gudushauri (Rustamov, 58).

This draw serves as an important point for both teams' positions in the league table, although this loss of points could have a significant impact on “Nasaf” in the title race.