Asian Cup dates changed: Tournament in Saudi Arabia to be held in 2028
The Asian Football Confederation has officially confirmed the decision to change the dates of the 2027 Asian Cup. The continental championship, which will be hosted by Saudi Arabia, will now begin in December 2027 and conclude in January 2028, contrary to what was previously planned.
This issue was reviewed at the 9th meeting of the AFC Executive Committee held in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand. Ravshan Irmatov, First Vice-President of the Uzbekistan Football Association and member of the AFC Executive Committee, also participated in the meeting.
When will the Asian Cup be held?
The AFC Executive Committee officially approved the decision to change the dates previously adopted by the tournament organizing committee.
According to the new calendar, the Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia will take place from December 23, 2027, to January 21, 2028.
The Confederation stated that the purpose of changing the dates is to organize the competition under favorable conditions for players, national associations, fans, and partners.
Ravshan Irmatov also attended the meeting
The meeting was chaired by AFC President Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa. Issues regarding the development of Asian football, the organization of continental competitions, and strengthening cooperation and solidarity among member associations were discussed.
Additionally, organizational matters related to the "AFC Awards Bangkok-2026" ceremony and the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup were reviewed.
At the end of the meeting, reports from the AFC standing committees were heard and approved.
Thus, one of the most important competitions in Asian football will be held based on a new calendar. The continental championship in Saudi Arabia will begin at the end of 2027 and determine its winner in the first weeks of 2028.
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