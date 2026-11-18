The Asian Football Confederation has officially confirmed the decision to change the dates of the 2027 Asian Cup. The continental championship, which will be hosted by Saudi Arabia, will now begin in December 2027 and conclude in January 2028, contrary to what was previously planned.

This issue was reviewed at the 9th meeting of the AFC Executive Committee held in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand. Ravshan Irmatov, First Vice-President of the Uzbekistan Football Association and member of the AFC Executive Committee, also participated in the meeting.

When will the Asian Cup be held?

The AFC Executive Committee officially approved the decision to change the dates previously adopted by the tournament organizing committee.

According to the new calendar, the Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia will take place from December 23, 2027, to January 21, 2028.