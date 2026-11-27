Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso shared his thoughts on the team's morale and goals ahead of the away match against Nottingham Forest in the 12th round of the English Premier League. The match will take place on November 27 at the City Ground stadium in Nottingham.

The main task after the defeat to Leeds

The Spanish specialist emphasized that the mistakes made in last Saturday's match against Leeds United have been seriously analyzed and that all training sessions throughout the week have been focused on showing a more confident performance:

"Of course, we want to bounce back after the defeat to Leeds United. We want to show that we can play much better. This is our main goal ahead of the next match. A difficult encounter awaits us, and we must be competitive to demonstrate our capabilities," the club's press service quotes Xabi Alonso as saying.

The coach added that the failure in the previous match was caused not only by the absence of certain players but also by shortcomings in key game elements necessary for victory:

"There were many reasons for the defeat against Leeds. These are football-related aspects — mistakes we shouldn't make at this level. If we don't account for them, we cannot perform well. That is why our strategy, training, and communication throughout the week were focused on showing a more confident game. If we analyze last Saturday's match, we can see that we lacked not only certain players but also the game elements necessary for success. Throughout the week, we discussed how important these basic football skills are to win and be ready for every match. Of course, we will need them in the next game as well," the specialist said.

Match details

Indicators Official information Competition and round English Premier League, 12th round Fixture Nottingham Forest — Chelsea Stadium City Ground (Nottingham) Kick-off time Night between November 27 and November 28, at 01:00 Tashkent time

Do you think Xabi Alonso's players will draw the necessary conclusions from the defeat to Leeds and be able to win away against Nottingham Forest?

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