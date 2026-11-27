In the 29th round of the Uzbekistan Super League, Bukhara hosted Mash'al, resulting in a 2:2 hard-fought draw.

Match chronology and goals

Although the hosts took the lead twice during the match, the Muborak side managed to equalize on both occasions:

35th minute (1:0): Shahzod Ubaydullayev opened the scoring following a cross from Veljko Filipovic.

41st minute (1:1): Humoyun Murtozayev leveled the score just before halftime.

56th minute (2:1): At the start of the second half, Sherzod Esanov put Bukhara back in front after a pass from Vladimir Rodic.

76th minute (2:2): Komiljon Tojiddinov converted a cross from Tohir Tohtasinov to set the final score of the match.

Standings in the tournament table

Following this draw, the teams' positions in the Super League table are as follows:

Team Points after 29 rounds Position in the table Bukhara 44 points 7th place Mash'al 6 points Remains in last place

Match report

Super League. 29th round: Bukhara — Mash'al 2:2

Goals: Shahzod Ubaydullayev (35), Sherzod Esanov (56) — Humoyun Murtozayev (41), Komiljon Tojiddinov (76).

Cautions: Mukhtorov (18), Bosnjak (35), Kacharava (82).

Bukhara lineup: Hamroyev, Filipovic (Qulmatov, 66), Mukhtorov, Ubaydullayev (Kacharava, 73), Baratov, Rajabov, Roziyev (Khayrullayev, 73), Esanov, Yuldashev (Mamasidiqov, 46), Mladovic, Rodic.

Mash'al lineup: Rusanov, Akramov, Bosnjak, Tojiddinov (Kholmatov, 89), Abduraimov, Murtozayev (Yarashev, 71), Tohtasinov, Ifeanyi, Ismoilov (Jovliyev, 71), Boymurodov, Rahimov.

Do you think Bukhara would have had a chance to finish the season in the top five if they hadn't dropped points in the final rounds?

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