New Stage in the Space Race: Pegasus XL Return and SpaceX Record Week

This week is expected to be extremely eventful for global astronautics. A total of six orbital flights are planned worldwide, five of which are attributed to Elon Musk's SpaceX. One of the most sensational events of the week will be the return of the Pegasus XL rocket to space for the first time since 2021. These processes indicate the growing dominance of private space companies in the global market. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The series of weekly flights began with China's Chang Zheng 7A rocket. Launched on June 23 from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site, this rocket successfully placed the classified TJSW-26A satellite into geostationary orbit. Standing over 60 meters tall, this rocket is capable of delivering up to 12 tons of payload to low Earth orbit. This was another strategically important flight for China this year.

SpaceX: Starfall Test and Starlink Missions

SpaceX aims to carry out five missions per week using its Falcon 9 rockets. The most important among them was the testing of the Starfall Demo vehicle. According to ixbt.com, this disc-shaped vehicle is designed to test technology for the autonomous return of payloads from orbit to Earth. This is expected to become a vital solution for orbital laboratories and space manufacturing plants in the future.

Additionally, the company continues to expand the Starlink global internet network. The launch of 24 Starlink v2 Mini satellites is planned from the Vandenberg base in California. This will be the 76th flight for SpaceX in 2026, bringing the company's total number of starts to 686. Such intensity ensures absolute leadership in the field of space technology.

Pegasus XL Returns After a Four-Year Hiatus

The most unique event of the week is the flight of the Pegasus XL rocket operated by Northrop Grumman. This rocket is air-launched using a Lockheed L-1011 TriStar Stargazer aircraft. The primary goal of the mission is to extend the operational life of NASA's Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory orbital observatory. A special vehicle developed by Katalyst will capture the telescope and raise its decaying orbit.

At the end of the week, SpaceX will carry out two more major starts. Among them is the seven-ton SXM-11 communications satellite intended for SiriusXM. This vehicle is equipped with a massive 10-meter mesh reflector, allowing it to deliver high-quality satellite radio to users. This chain of flights will bring the total number of orbital attempts worldwide since the beginning of the year to 154.