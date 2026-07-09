Humanoid robot capable of dancing the waltz gains attention on social media

·0·Technology
Humanoid robot capable of dancing the waltz gains attention on social media

The UWORLD humanoid robot, developed by the Chinese company UBTECH, has garnered attention for its ability to perform the waltz.

It is reported that the robot has been designed to look as close to a human as possible. Its face is covered in silicone skin, and the hair is made from a material resembling natural hair. The eye design has also been crafted to closely mimic human eyes.

The height of UWORLD robots varies depending on the model. The female-looking robot can reach up to 1.6 meters, while the male-looking robot can be up to 1.85 meters tall.

Furthermore, customers can choose the robot's appearance according to their preferences. The company is offering 50 different design options.

It is stated that such robots could be utilized in fields such as customer service, exhibitions, and entertainment technology.

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