Apple has once again become the world's most valuable company

Apple has overtaken Nvidia in market value, reclaiming its status as the world's most valuable company. This was reported by Bloomberg.

It is reported that on July 17, Nvidia shares fell by 3.7 percent, bringing the company's market value down to $4.8 trillion. At the same time, Apple shares rose by 0.4 percent, with its capitalization reaching $4.9 trillion.

As a reminder, Nvidia had been leading as the most valuable company since May 2025.

Analysts believe that investors are now focusing not only on rapid growth in the field of artificial intelligence but also on companies with stable earnings. Experts emphasize that Apple's wide range of services, strong ecosystem, and loyal user base are further strengthening confidence in the company's long-term growth.