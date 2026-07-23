Applicants scoring below 56.7 points are no longer eligible for "super-contract"

The previous procedure for admitting applicants who scored low results to state universities in Uzbekistan in exchange for large payments has been terminated. Specifically, those who score less than 56.7 points in entrance exams will no longer be admitted as students through an additional contract.

In the new system, the main criterion is not just the payment amount, but also the requirement that the applicant has scored at least 56.7 points. For those who scored above this threshold but did not meet the admission cutoff, the differentiated tuition-contract remains in place.

For those who fall short of the admission score by up to 4.05 points, the contract amount is set according to a specific scale ranging from 1.5 to 3 times the base fee. Even if the difference is greater than 4.05 points, the opportunity for additional admission is not lost: the payment amount is determined by the university head and must be at least three times the base contract. Therefore, paid additional admission is not limited only to those who missed the cutoff by up to four points.