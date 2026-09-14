Another historic and memorable event has taken place in the special strategic partnership relations between Uzbekistan and the Republic of Korea. On September 14, a high-level official welcoming ceremony dedicated to the head of our state, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, was organized at the famous "Cheong Wa Dae" ("Blue House") presidential residence in Seoul. The head of our state and his spouse were warmly and cordially welcomed by the President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae-myung and the First Lady.

A Guard of Honor lined up in honor of the distinguished guests, and the national anthems of the two friendly countries solemnly played. After writing an entry in the palace's Distinguished Guests Book and taking a commemorative photo with his counterpart, the leader of Uzbekistan engaged in high-level narrow and expanded-format negotiations aimed at taking the development, economic, and technological integration of the two countries to a new stage. So, what major investment projects are at the center of these negotiations launched in Seoul, what new agreements will Tashkent and Seoul reach regarding high technologies and industrial cooperation, and how will this summit contribute to the well-being of the two peoples?

High honors and the sounds of national anthems at "Cheong Wa Dae"

Details of the official ceremony held at the main residence in Seoul:

Cordial meeting of the Presidents: President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his spouse were welcomed with high diplomatic courtesy by the leader of Korea Lee Jae-myung and his spouse;

Guard of Honor and state symbols: The national anthems of Uzbekistan and the Republic of Korea were played before the line of the Guard of Honor formed in honor of the distinguished guest;

Dialogue with delegations: The leaders of the two countries walked along the guard formation and cordially greeted the members of each other's official delegations;

Autograph in the history of the palace: Following the solemn ceremonies, the head of our state made a historic entry with sincere wishes in the Distinguished Guests Book of the "Cheong Wa Dae" palace, followed by a joint commemorative photo session.

Face-to-face with Lee Jae-myung: Agenda of high-level negotiations

Following the ceremonial part, the heads of state began practical dialogue:

Deepening the special strategic partnership: During the negotiations, strengthening multifaceted political dialogue and jointly promoting initiatives in the international arena are being considered;

Multiplying trade turnover: The parties are discussing mechanisms to sharply expand the volume of bilateral trade and remove barriers in the coming years;

Direct air and logistics bridges: Issues of facilitating transport corridors and the transit of industrial cargo between the two capitals remain in the spotlight.

Innovation, artificial intelligence, and green industry: Expected outcomes from the agreements

Main achievements to be gained as a result of the visit:

High-tech clusters: Launching the production of electronic industry, artificial intelligence infrastructure, and semiconductors in Uzbekistan with the participation of leading technology giants of South Korea;

Critical minerals and energy: Opening joint ventures for processing strategic raw materials necessary for the "green" transformation and expanding alternative energy sources;

Social and personnel exchange: Training qualified personnel, expanding opportunities for young Uzbek specialists to study at leading scientific centers in Korea;

Multi-billion-dollar package of documents: At the end of the negotiations, important agreements are planned to be signed between the ministries, agencies, and major holdings of the two countries.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's historic visit to Seoul and his negotiations with Lee Jae-myung are bringing the partnership between the two countries, based on fraternity and mutual trust, to a new and unprecedented technological peak.

In your opinion, how will such high-level strategic dialogue between Uzbekistan and the Republic of Korea serve as an impetus for creating new technologies and well-paid modern jobs in our country? How do you assess the entry of Korean investments and experience into our economy? Leave your comments and proudly share this analysis of the important political event in the history of the two countries with all your close ones, friends, and colleagues!