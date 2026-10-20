New management team at the ministry: Who are Erkinjon Turdimov's 4 deputies?

·0·Uzbekistan
New management team at the ministry: Who are Erkinjon Turdimov's 4 deputies?

New appointments to responsible leadership positions have been made within the system of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

To improve the ministry's activities and accelerate reforms within the system, a first deputy and new deputies have been approved for the Minister of Education and Science Erkinjon Turdimov.

New appointments: Who took which position?

According to the official decision, the following changes were made in the ministry's leadership:

  • First Deputy: Yuldashev Oybek Behzodovich was appointed as the First Deputy Minister of Education and Science;

  • New Deputy Ministers:

    • Pardayeva Mehriniso Doniyarovna — Deputy Minister of Education and Science;

    • Mirzaliyev Sanjar Mahammadjon o‘g‘li — was appointed as Deputy Minister of Education and Science.

Leadership structure fully formed: The Minister now has 4 deputies

Earlier, I.Siradjev had also been appointed as a deputy minister in this system.

Following these recent changes, the number of deputies of Minister of Education and Science Erkinjon Turdimov has reached 4. The renewed management team will continue comprehensive work on improving the quality of education, developing science and innovation, and introducing modern approaches to the sector.

Erkinjon TurdimovYuldashev Oybek BehzodovichPardayeva Mehriniso DoniyarovnaMinistry of Education and Science
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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