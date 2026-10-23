Plans for building a new city and constructing a metro in Kashkadarya announced

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced that a new city is planned to be built in the Kashkadarya region during a meeting with residents and public representatives.

According to the head of state, a new city named Yangi Qarshi (New Qarshi) will be constructed in the region, similar to the New Tashkent project in Tashkent. This initiative is aimed at developing the urban planning potential of the region.

Furthermore, the possibility of building a metro in Kashkadarya was also discussed at the meeting. Detailed information regarding the construction deadlines, exact location of the new city, and the implementation of the metro project has not been provided yet.