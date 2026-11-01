Measures against illegal parking and driving in 'A' lanes launched in Tashkent

In Tashkent, control measures are being elevated to a new level to ensure that public transport moves without obstacles and according to the established schedule. From now on, video cameras that automatically record traffic violations in the special lanes («A») will be installed on the front of passenger buses in the capital.

In addition, starting from November 1, intensified control and raid measures have begun on all central streets of the capital against the illegal movement and parking of light vehicles in lanes reserved for public transport.

How does the new system work and what does it record?

The new cameras being integrated into public transport will transmit violations to the database in a fully digitized manner, without human intervention:

Automatic fixation while in motion: Intelligent devices installed on the bus windshield will automatically take photos and videos of any vehicle that enters the bus lane or blocks the lane while the bus is moving;

Sending data to the traffic safety database: All recorded photo and video materials will be sent directly to the unified automated system of the Traffic Safety Department, and a fine will be issued to the driver who committed the violation.

What should drivers be aware of?

Within the framework of the intensified control, the following situations will be strictly monitored:

Illegal driving in the 'A' lane: Entering the bus lane without cause and using it for the purpose of gaining an advantage; Stopping and parking in the lane: Leaving a car near bus stops or in the reserved lane, even temporarily; Obstructing access to bus stops: Creating artificial obstacles for public transport in zones intended for passenger boarding and alighting.

These measures will serve to alleviate traffic congestion on Tashkent streets and increase the speed of buses used by millions of passengers every day.