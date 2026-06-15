Helicopters collide in Brazil: Oliver Tree killed

·3·World
Helicopters collide in Brazil: Oliver Tree killed

At least 6 people died following a mid-air collision between two helicopters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. It is reported that American singer Oliver Tree is among the victims.

The incident occurred on June 14. According to preliminary information, the helicopters collided for unknown reasons during flight. After the collision, one of them lost control and crashed into a parking lot of a dealership selling electric vehicles.

As a result, a fire broke out, damaging dozens of cars. Witnesses say a loud explosion was heard at the scene, and smoke covered the area within a short time.

According to reports, Argentine blogger Gaspar Prim was also among the deceased. Authorities are currently investigating the causes of the air crash. Officials are expected to announce the exact causes of the incident in the coming days.

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