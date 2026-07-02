Boy who went missing playing hide-and-seek reunites with family after 35 years

An incident in China has touched the hearts of thousands. A man who accidentally boarded a train while playing hide-and-seek as a child and was separated from his family for 35 years has finally reunited with his loved ones.

It turned out that in 1991, Lei Zexin boarded a train as a joke while playing with friends in Henan province. He fell asleep under a train seat and woke up in Shenzhen, nearly 1,500 kilometers away from his hometown.

Due to being born deaf and mute, Lei could not explain his name, address, or family to anyone. As a result, he was forced to live as a homeless child around the railway station for a long time.

Shortly after, a kind woman helped him learn to read and write. Later, a restaurant owner, Xun Xianxian, took him under her care, providing him with housing and a job. Even after the restaurant closed, she did not abandon Lei. Xun and her husband cared for him like their own son for nearly thirty years.

Nevertheless, Lei never stopped searching for his real family. He posted search notices on the internet, visited areas related to his childhood memories, and underwent DNA testing.

In a remarkable twist of fate, his brother Lei Zexu, who is also deaf and mute, saw his brother's search notice in a messenger group. Lei’s habit of writing his name in reverse order, as he did in childhood, helped his brother recognize him.

After several online conversations, a DNA test confirmed that they were indeed brothers.

On June 11, 2026, after 35 years of separation, Lei met his father, brother, and sister in tears. This became an unforgettable day not only for him but for both families.

In his statement, Lei emphasized that he would cherish both the family that gave him life and the people in Shenzhen who gave him love, shelter, and care for the rest of his life.

“I will never forget my duty to my biological family, nor the love of the people who raised me,” he said.