Shoppers clash over discounted air conditioners in France

·0·World
Shoppers clash over discounted air conditioners in France

Demand for cooling devices has surged due to an abnormal heatwave currently affecting France. As a result, unexpected chaos erupted at one of the major retail stores in the city of Nanterre.

According to reports, the store management announced the sale of 200,000 air conditioners and fans at discounted prices. Following the announcement, thousands of shoppers gathered in front of the outlet from the early hours of the morning.

Once the store doors opened, shoppers pushed one another and, in some cases, engaged in physical fights to be the first to secure the discounted products. This led to disorder in the queues, and the shopping process briefly spiraled out of control.

Videos circulating on social media clearly show people fighting over air conditioners and fans, long queues, and the panic inside the store. These images quickly garnered millions of views, sparking heated discussions among internet users.

People are arguing with each other inside the store and chaos has ensued.
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