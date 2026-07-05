How is Russia drawing students into the war?

·1·World
How is Russia drawing students into the war?

Russia is stepping up efforts to recruit university, college, and vocational school students into the army to cover the mounting losses in the war in Ukraine. Service as a drone operator is being promoted to them as a modern, high-tech, and relatively safe path.

However, according to BBC reports, these promises do not always hold true in practice. 23-year-old Valery Averin, 18-year-old Vladislav Gorbunov, and Rahim Abdullin died at the front in a short time, despite signing contracts to become drone operators.

Human rights defenders emphasize that although students are promised one-year service, a high salary, and the opportunity to continue their studies, in practice, military contracts can be extended automatically. Furthermore, being assigned to drone units is not guaranteed, and there is a possibility that young people will be sent to other combat units.

According to BBC analysis, Russia's confirmed military losses have exceeded 230,000. Experts suggest that the actual number of casualties could be close to 500,000.

According to a BBC Russian investigation, in some educational institutions in Russia, students with academic problems or those wishing to take an academic leave are being actively encouraged to sign military contracts. This shows that the war is penetrating deeply not only at the front but also into the education system.

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