US Independence 250th Anniversary Celebrated with a Historic Record

·0·World
US Independence 250th Anniversary Celebrated with a Historic Record

One of the largest fireworks displays in history was held during the festive events organized on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of US Independence. It was reported that nearly 850,000 pyrotechnic charges were launched into the sky during the celebration. This figure was recorded as a new world record in this field.

For comparison, nearly 20,000 pyrotechnic devices were used in last year's Independence Day fireworks. This year's show surpassed previous displays several times over in scale and scope.

As colorful fireworks lit up the night sky, thousands of spectators witnessed these historic moments. The festive celebrations took place at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., the capital of the United States.

The event was watched by US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump together with thousands of citizens. As part of the celebration, the fireworks display became one of the most attention-grabbing programs and was widely discussed on social networks.

Donald Trump is giving a speech at the podium, while people next to him are taking selfies against the backdrop of fireworks.
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Brothers Who Fought for 17 Years for Their Mother Win in CourtBrothers Who Fought for 17 Years for Their Mother Win in CourtToday, 16:31Putin Called Trump: What Was Said in the Conversation?Putin Called Trump: What Was Said in the Conversation?Today, 15:59How is Russia drawing students into the war?How is Russia drawing students into the war?Today, 15:46New 80-Million-Year-Old Creature Species Identified in JapanNew 80-Million-Year-Old Creature Species Identified in JapanToday, 15:20Why Did a Woman Kill Her Daughter and Four Grandchildren in the USWhy Did a Woman Kill Her Daughter and Four Grandchildren in the USToday, 15:15Kazakhstan Seeks to Extend Ban on Gasoline and Diesel Exports AgainKazakhstan Seeks to Extend Ban on Gasoline and Diesel Exports AgainToday, 15:11
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12