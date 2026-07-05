US Independence 250th Anniversary Celebrated with a Historic Record

One of the largest fireworks displays in history was held during the festive events organized on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of US Independence. It was reported that nearly 850,000 pyrotechnic charges were launched into the sky during the celebration. This figure was recorded as a new world record in this field.

For comparison, nearly 20,000 pyrotechnic devices were used in last year's Independence Day fireworks. This year's show surpassed previous displays several times over in scale and scope.

As colorful fireworks lit up the night sky, thousands of spectators witnessed these historic moments. The festive celebrations took place at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., the capital of the United States.

The event was watched by US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump together with thousands of citizens. As part of the celebration, the fireworks display became one of the most attention-grabbing programs and was widely discussed on social networks.