Death toll from earthquake in Venezuela exceeds 3,300

·0·World
Death toll from earthquake in Venezuela exceeds 3,300

The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Venezuela has reached thousands. The natural disaster has caused serious damage to the country's infrastructure and left thousands of people homeless. Currently, large-scale rescue operations and humanitarian aid efforts are underway in the region.

Jorge Rodriguez, President of the National Assembly of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, citing government reports, announced that the death toll from the earthquake that occurred on June 24 has reached 3,342. Unfortunately, while the number of people found alive has not changed in the last two days, the list of victims has increased by another 388. The scale of the natural disaster is vast, and according to official statistics, 16,740 people have been injured.

Damage to infrastructure and the population

The earthquake dealt a heavy blow not only to human lives but also to the country's material assets. The two powerful tremors on June 24 and the 995 aftershocks recorded subsequently had a negative impact on the structural integrity of buildings. As a result:

  • 856 buildings were damaged, 190 of which were completely destroyed;
  • 17,345 citizens were left homeless;
  • 86,794 families received necessary assistance.

Currently, 79 temporary camps have been established in various regions of the country to accommodate the homeless population and provide them with minimal living conditions.

Mobilization measures have been taken to address the consequences of the disaster. A total of 4,088 foreign specialists, 29,567 military personnel and emergency service workers, as well as 27,482 volunteers have been involved in the rescue efforts. It is worth noting that 6,462 people have been rescued by the teams.

The delivery of humanitarian aid has become a priority. The government has delivered 9,585 tons of food products and 669,008 liters of drinking water to the affected areas. Such large-scale natural disasters serve as a warning to the global community, proving once again how important it is to increase the seismic resistance of buildings and prepare for emergencies.

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