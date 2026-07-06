Harsh calls against Donald Trump voiced at Khamenei's funeral

The farewell ceremony for Ali Khamenei took place at the Imam Khomeini Musalla complex in Tehran. During the ceremony, his sons Mustafa, Maysam, and Masoud participated in the funeral prayer behind their father's coffin.

Meanwhile, Mojtaba Khamenei, who is rumored to be a potential successor for Iran's supreme leader, was not seen at the ceremony.

It is reported that Ali Khamenei was buried alongside members of his family, including his daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, and his 14-month-old grandchild.

Before the funeral began, poet Mohammad Rasouli delivered a speech. He made a harsh statement regarding U.S. President Donald Trump, calling his assassination a "duty."

Addressing the crowd, Mohammad Rasouli asked why the "worst person in the world" was still alive. It is reported that his speech was pre-planned and that a large portion of the crowd greeted these remarks with applause.

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, also stated that two main slogans were voiced during the ceremony. According to him, the attendees demanded resistance against enemies and vengeance for the blood of the Iranian leader.

The main funeral prayer was led by 97-year-old Ayatollah Jafar Sobhani from Qom.

The prayers and recitations were dedicated to the souls of Ali Khamenei and his family members, including his daughter-in-law Zahra Haddad-Adel and his 14-month-old granddaughter Zahra Mohammadi Golpaygani.

According to The Guardian, Donald Trump expressed skepticism regarding the tears of the ceremony participants. He stated that he believed the country's population hated Khamenei and suggested that the mourning might be "fake."

However, journalists working at the scene noted that the grief of the ceremony participants appeared genuine.