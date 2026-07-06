High-profile operation on the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border: Gunfire and mass arrests

·0·World
High-profile operation on the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border: Gunfire and mass arrests

On the evening of July 5, events reminiscent of an action movie unfolded at the largest checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border. Officers from the Batken regional department of the Kyrgyzstan State Committee for National Security (SCNS), together with fighters from the "Alfa" special unit, conducted a large-scale anti-corruption special operation at the "Kadamjay-avtoyo‘l" and "Chechme-avtoyo‘l" posts.

Clash at the post: Shots fired at special forces

The process of apprehending border, customs, and veterinary service employees suspected of corruption and extortion began with an unexpected clash. As special service officers were entering the "Kadamjay-avtoyo‘l" checkpoint, a soldier on duty near the barrier suddenly opened fire on them.

In addition, another military serviceman fired warning shots into the air. The legality and underlying reasons for the use of these weapons are currently being investigated by the military prosecutor's office.

Confiscated millions and video evidence

During the rapid search operations, large amounts of cash and physical evidence were found on the suspects. According to reports, the funds were distributed as follows:

  • From Border Service employees: 38,500 Kyrgyz soms and 5,484,000 Uzbek soms were confiscated. Furthermore, another 200,000 Uzbek soms were found in the trunk of a service vehicle (JAC-3202). The driver claimed that this money was set aside to purchase seat covers for the vehicle.

  • From Customs Service employees: 100,000 Kyrgyz soms and US dollar funds were seized (the exact amount of foreign currency is currently being clarified).

  • At the "Chechme-avtoyo‘l" post: The moments when two employees were illegally collecting money from passengers were captured directly on video surveillance cameras.

Mass arrests and border collapse

As a result of the operation, a total of 27 military servicemen (11 from "Chechme" and 16 from "Kadamjay") were taken to the SCNS department for investigation. Two AK-74 assault rifles and 60 live rounds of ammunition were confiscated from the detained military personnel.

Due to the investigative actions, both checkpoints were forced to temporarily suspend their operations. This caused an unexpected major traffic jam and logistical crisis on the border between the two countries.

Border situation: While the posts were closed, about 3,000 passengers and over 400 light and heavy vehicles were left waiting in line in the border area. Once the situation stabilized, traffic through the "Kadamjay-avtoyo‘l" checkpoint was restored.

So far, the Kyrgyzstan SCNS has not provided an official statement regarding this high-profile special operation involving the use of weapons. However, information obtained from the scene indicates that the fight against corruption in the border system has reached a strictly uncompromising stage.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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