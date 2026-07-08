Terrifying landslide in India: tunnel construction site buried under mud

A massive landslide has occurred in the Indian state of Kerala following heavy rainfall. The incident took place in an area near the village of Meppadi, where tunnel construction was underway.

Footage captured by surveillance cameras shows a massive flow of mud and rock cascading down the mountainside. Within seconds, the construction site was buried under mud, and trucks and other machinery were swept away by the landslide.

According to preliminary reports, at least 3 people have died as a result of the incident. Another 6 workers were rescued alive. However, it is feared that more people may remain trapped under the debris.

Rescue operations are ongoing. Experts believe that heavy rainfall was the cause of the incident.