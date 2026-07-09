Uzbeks take a new step in Seattle: now the “Mahalla” lives overseas too

Uzbeks living in the U.S. state of Washington have established the “Uzbek Mahalla” public association. The organization has been officially registered, and it is reported that the initiative was supported by Secretary of State Steve Hobbs.

The main goal of the new association is to bring Uzbeks in the U.S. together, preserve national values, and keep the younger generation spiritually connected to Uzbekistan.

More than 3,000 Uzbeks live in Washington

According to reports, more than 3,000 citizens of Uzbekistan and people of Uzbek descent currently reside in the U.S. state of Washington.

The majority of them live in and around the city of Seattle. This region is home to some of the world's largest technology and industrial companies.

Uzbeks work at companies like Microsoft, Amazon, and Boeing

Our compatriots in Washington are active in companies such as Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Boeing, Oracle, and NVIDIA.

They work in software, artificial intelligence, engineering, aviation, education, medicine, entrepreneurship, and other fields. This demonstrates the growing influence of the Uzbek community in the U.S.

Muso Kholmurodov to lead the “Uzbek Mahalla”

Muso Kholmurodov, originally from Khorezm, has been appointed as the chairman of the new organization. He is known in Seattle by the name Marks.

It is reported that Kholmurodov has over 15 years of experience in the Washington state government system. He works as an administrator within the Washington State Department of Corrections.

“The Mahalla is a symbol of national identity and solidarity”

In an interview with Kun.uz, Consul General in Seattle Ahror Burkhonov highlighted the moral significance of this initiative.

“For our people, the Mahalla is not just a simple association. It is a symbol of kindness, mutual support, respect for elders and juniors, national identity, and solidarity,” he said.

The Consul General emphasized that the “Uzbek Mahalla” will serve to continue these traditions even thousands of kilometers away.

Support for youth, culture, and newcomers

The new public association plans to organize national holidays and cultural events.

The organization also aims to assist newly arrived compatriots in adapting, create a networking platform between youth and professionals, and support charitable and educational projects.

A new center for Uzbeks in Seattle

Washington state is considered one of the economically important regions of the U.S. According to 2025 data, the state's GDP has exceeded 900 billion dollars.

The establishment of the “Uzbek Mahalla” in such a major economic and technological hub is becoming not just a public association for our compatriots overseas, but an important step toward preserving national identity, language, culture, and solidarity.